October 27, 2020 Surf ForecastOctober 27, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 27, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com