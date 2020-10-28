A brown water advisory has been issued for the island of Maui.

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch says heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to “possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

The department says not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

“Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns,” the advisory states.