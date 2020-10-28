Lahaina’s Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch is hosting a a supply drive now through Nov. 15 to help the Maui Humane Society with its foster and adoption programs.

The Maui Humane Society need supplies for several programs, including its Foster program in which people shelter animals in their homes when the shelter is full or for animals who are not ready to be adopted.

To be able to provide the programs, the Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch is asking the community to help with the following items:

PVC pipe dog beds Food: Royal Canine Mother & Baby Patte, Science Diet kitten patte, grain-free food for dogs with allergies and any brand wet food Leashes Large harnesses and collars Pet-safe toys



All donations can be dropped off in the collection bins at:

Napa Auto Parts in Lahaina: Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5:30 pm, Saturday 8 am – 5 pm, Sunday 9 am – 4pm)

Na Koa at Kaahumanu Shopping Center: Monday-Saturday 9:30am – 9pm, Sunday 10 am – 5pm

YNVU Clothing at Maui Mall: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 10 am – 4pm

Lahaina’s Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch, part of the Lions Clubs of Maui, is known for conducting vision screenings to raise awareness of eye disease which works toward the Lion’s mission of providing vision for all. All Lions Clubs of Maui, including Lahaina’s Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch, meets the needs of local communities, one city and town at a time as they share a core belief of serving their community.

Lions Club International was founded in 1917, while Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch was formed in 2016. Lions Clubs of Maui has four clubs and two branch clubs that are best known for fighting blindness, but they volunteer for many kinds of community projects, including feeding the hungry and aiding seniors as well as caring for the environment.

Lions Clubs of Maui does vision and hearing screenings at Maui schools throughout the year. The four Lion Clubs of Maui are: Airport, Haleakala, Kahului and Maui in Central Maui and branch clubs in Lahaina and Hana.

Lahaina’s Mauna Kahalawai Lions Club Branch is also looking for community minded members. The Club currently meets once per month via virtual meetings on the third Tuesday of each month beginning at 7 pm or Thursday of the same week at 10 am. If you are interested in dialing in to one of our virtual meetings, becoming a member or if you would like to donate items for the Maui Humane Society, please contact Lisa Puaa at 808-264-1151 or email [email protected]

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.