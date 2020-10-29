The Maui Police Department has created a multi-lingual message, reminding the public to wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance at least six feet. The different languages included in the department video includes: English, Hawaiian, Chuukese, Tagalog, Ilocano, Spanish, Japanese, Tongan, Tahitian, French, Hindi, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Portuguese and Samoan.

Facial coverings are required in Maui County. The most recent County of Maui Public Health Emergency Proclamation was amended on Oct. 23, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Under Rule 5 of the County of Maui, Public Health Emergency Proclamation, permitted masks or facial coverings are defined as masks that completely cover the nose and mouth, have two or more layers of washable breathable fabric, and fit snugly against the sides of your face without gaps. Pleated, multi-layer masks are allowed.

The rule notes that unpermitted masks or facial coverings are defined as masks with exposed external valves, neck gaiters, bandanas, and face shields without a permitted mask underneath.

Masks and other facial coverings shall not be required:

At or inside a private residence. Inside a private automobile, provided the only occupants are members of the same household or residence. Inside a hotel, motel, or commercial lodging establishment guest room, or inside any apartment. Of persons who cannot wear a mask or facial covering due to an existing medical condition. Of an individual who is hearing impaired or an individual who is communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired. Where federal or state safety or health regulations prohibit the wearing of facial coverings. Of persons actively engaged in strenuous outdoor physical activity, provided adequate social distancing is both possible and practiced. Of persons swimming or engaged in other activities that may cause the facial covering to become wet. While persons are actively eating, drinking or smoking. While a person is receiving services that require access to that person’s nose or mouth. Businesses or designated operations shall refuse to allow entry to persons not wearing face coverings, unless an exception applies under this section.

The department notes that businesses not enforcing this rule may be subject to enforcement, including fines and mandatory closure.