To do its part for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bowman Termite and Pest Management of Wailuku fumigated four houses on Maui using special pink and grey tents.

The company also is donating $2500 to Susan G. Komen, the largest breast cancer organization in the country.

“We are a woman-owned business and we think it is important for women to help women,” said Wakon Childers, President and COO of Bowman Termite and Pest Management. The company is owned by his wife, Jill Bowman Childers.

Childers said he is happy the company decided to purchase the pink fumigation tents this particular year considering the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a cutback on many organizations’ breast cancer awareness efforts.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“I haven’t seen much this year,” Childers said. “Usually, you see it all over the place, on TV with football players. We are just trying to continue the awareness and bring some normalcy to October.”

During the past two weeks, the company used the pink fumigation tents on structures in Kihei, Lahaina, Kahului and Up Country.

Childers said he knows of only one other company — in Miami — that also has pink fumigation tents. He said the eye-catching tents will become an annual site in Octobers to come on Maui.

“I am a father of two daughters and God forbid …,” he said. “The numbers for women getting breast cancer are pretty high and we want to do what we can to help.”