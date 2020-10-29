October 29, 2020 Surf ForecastOctober 29, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 29, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
