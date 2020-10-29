Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.