October 29, 2020 Surf Forecast

October 29, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 29, 5:01 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

