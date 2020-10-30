College-bound students who plan to use their education to benefit Maui County are encouraged to apply for the 2020 Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship. The deadline to apply for the $1,000 scholarship is Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

For 18 consecutive years, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship (formerly the Josh Jerman Maui Nui Scholarship) program has provided scholarships to students who will attend an accredited four-year college or university.

To date, the program has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i high school seniors who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Maui County residents already enrolled or enrolling in a full-time program at any four-year accredited college or university for the 2021-22 academic year. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need and plan to return and work in Maui County after graduation.

Last spring, Jerman awarded three Maui County high school graduates scholarships of $1,000 each. The recipients were Romelyn Tabangcura from Maui High School, Griffin Hardy from King Kekaulike High School, and Tiana Irvine from Kamehameha Schools Maui.

Three more high school seniors will be eligible to receive the $1,000 scholarship awards in 2021. Applications are now available online.

Josh Jerman, an award-winning, top-producing real estate broker on Maui since 2004, and his wife, Souksamlane, are the founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program.