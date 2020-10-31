A drive-thru food distribution event will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 between 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kalanikahua Hou Chuch in Haʻikū.

The food drive is open to the public and attendees are requested to reserve a bag and time slot online or by texting (808) 385-3176.

In partnership with The Maui Food Bank, 250 bags will be available for the public, with distribution to take place at the church, located at 2890 Hāna Highway, just past the Haʻikū Community Center. This will be a drive-through event and masks should be worn. Attendees and signs will direct motorists to the loading area.

Organizers sent a special thanks to Haʻikū Community Association, Haʻikū School Hoʻolauleʻa and Iron Horse Repair Inc. for their community support.