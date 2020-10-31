October 31, 2020 Surf ForecastOctober 31, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 31, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.
West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
