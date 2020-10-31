October 31, 2020 Surf Forecast

October 31, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 31, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

