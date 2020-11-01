+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Haleakalā National Park is accepting internship applications for its yearlong Community Volunteer Ambassador Program. The CVA intern will help to expand the park’s service-learning, community engagement and volunteer programs.

“Haleakalā National Park is looking for an enthusiastic young conservationist who is committed to strengthening the bonds between the local Maui community and the park,” the park said in a press release announcement.

The paid internship begins Feb. 8, 2021 and will last 50 weeks. The application deadline is Nov. 20, 2020.

In order to be considered, applicants must be between 18 to 30 years old (up to 35 years old if you are a veteran), US citizens or lawful permanent residents, and available to work fulltime (40 hours per week). Daily work shifts may vary by assignment and will include some weekend work. The CVA intern must provide their own transportation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The CVA intern is eligible to earn an allowance of $440 per week plus an AmeriCorp Award of $6,095. Park housing is available. If the CVA intern does not reside in the local commuting areas and a supplemental $80 per week will be provided to help cover rental expenses if park housing is not provided.

More information about the internship program and application instructions can be found online or you may contact Kawailehua Domingo at [email protected] or call (808) 572-4487. The application deadline is Nov. 20, 2020.