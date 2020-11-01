Maui Mall hosts a Thanksgiving food drive, Nov. 1-20, 2020. Participating merchants, which will have bins for shelf-safe donations within their stores, including: Cricket Wireless, Subway, Genki Sushi, IHOP, Maui County Business Resource Center, Whole Foods and Baskin Robbins.

“The Maui Food Bank is Maui County’s primary source for food assistance and helping the hungry in Maui County,” said Marlene Rice, development director at Maui Food Bank. “As our community’s needs have grown over the past year, we cannot place enough emphasis on the importance of donations. Before COVID-19, the Food Bank served 10,000 people a month in need of hunger relief. Currently, we are serving 35,000 people a month who are in need. We are grateful for Maui Mall’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, which is sure to make a meaningful impact as we head into the holiday season.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Maui Mall is committed to supporting our local community,” said Brian Yano, group manager of Maui Retail, JLL. “And we know this year has been especially difficult for our ‘ohana in need. We want to do our part to connect the community and provide opportunities for our merchants and patrons to give back, and this food drive is just one of the ways Maui Mall is doing that.”

Monetary contributions (check or cash) are also accepted, with checks made payable to Maui Food Bank.