The state Department of Transportation has several road work projects planned this week that will result in lane closures. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Below is a list of planned projects:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 27, Akahele Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power pole removal and replacement.

Kula Highway (Route 37)