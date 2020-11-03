+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Subaru Hawaiʻi launched its 10th annual Share the Love Sales Event, which runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. This year, Subaru Hawaiʻi is supporting four nonprofit beneficiaries during the sales event:

Oahu Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Hawaiʻi’s National Parks (Haleakala Conservancy & Friends of Volcanoes National Park)

Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels

Make-a-Wish Hawaiʻi

Each of the four nonprofit organizations will receive a minimum of $5,000, with the potential to earn up to an additional $15,000 through Subaru Hawaiʻi’s designation program. For every new Subaru vehicle purchased in Hawaiʻi during the sales event, buyers will be able to direct $250 to one of the four Share the Love nonprofit partners.

“Our nonprofit organizations are doing incredible work during these challenging times and it’s even more important that we do our part as a corporate citizen to support our community,” said Peter Dames, Executive Vice President, Subaru Hawaiʻi and Servco Pacific Inc. “We are proud to support nonprofits that align with our Love Promise focused on Pets, the Earth, Helping and Caring for the well-being of others.”

Over the past 10 years Subaru Hawaiʻi has donated nearly $300,000 to local nonprofits through the Share the Love Sales Event.