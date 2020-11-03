The County of Maui Department of Management is hosting a virtual community meeting on Wailuku Town improvements from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

During this meeting, the construction management team will provide the latest construction updates for the Wailuku Town improvement projects, including Vineyard Street and the Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot. There will also be information about the temporary parking areas and “Da Bee” shuttle currently in operation in the Wailuku area.

The Virtual Community Meeting will be held via BlueJeans. The URL link to join the meeting, the meeting agenda and list of speakers will be available on https://www.wailukulive.com/community-meetings starting Nov, 6. To register, go to https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/register/egrxaaqb

For more information on the Wailuku Town Improvements project, please visit www.WailukuLIVE.com or email [email protected]