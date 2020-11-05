Firefighters on Scene at Makawao House Fire

November 5, 2020, 10:04 AM HST · Updated November 5, 10:09 AM
Maui fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Kealaloa Avenue in Makawao. The fire was first reported at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Maui police temporarily closed Makawao Avenue between Kealaloa Avenue and Paniolo Place while emergency crews respond to the scene. Police advise the public to avoid the area until further notice. *Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

MAKAWAO HOUSE FIRE: PC: Kama Kane (11.5.20)

