St. Anthony School in Wailuku announced the school is welcoming students who may have been impacted by distance learning by offering a special promotion.

“Many students have not been on a school campus since last March, most doing virtual classes with limited interaction and support in a 1:1 or small group setting, and very few, if any, have access to the other parts of a well-rounded education like athletics, arts, clubs and service projects,” according to school administrators.

St. Anthony School has been open to students in K-12 via on-campus and everyday instruction since Aug. 4.

“The SAS staff, students and parents have worked very hard to find innovative ways to rise above the pandemic to reconnect, learn and grow. Consistent safety protocols, use of all campus classrooms and green spaces and a willingness to try have provided wonderful opportunities for all,” according to school administrators.

While Grade School is currently full, classrooms in Middle School and High School do have some spaces left. The curriculum is designed to create opportunities for students in Grades 6-11 by providing flexible scheduling so any course needed can be offered. In addition to traditional Math, Science, English, and Social sciences, classes may also include Marine Science, Digital Media, American Sign Language, Music, Arts and more . Currently volleyball, basketball, track, and fitness are being offered as intramural sports.

For those ready for a change in school options or struggling with the challenge of returning to work and not having assistance for distance learning, St. Anthony School would like to waive tuition for 2nd quarter for new students (must have a signed contract and payment for the balance of the school year). Tuition assistance is available for those that show financial need.

For information on how to enroll for second quarter incentives or to learn more about Grade 6-12 educational programs including new afterschool intramurals, email [email protected] or call at (808) 244-4190.