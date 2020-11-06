Hua Momona Farms, a West Maui provider of micro greens, is expanding their weekly offerings to include the new “Maui Meal Kit” product line.

The Maui Meal Kit includes prepackaged raw vegetables that are ready to prepare a meal for two to four people. The first product offering is a stir-fry combination of vegetables that you can add proteins and seasonings just the way you like it. Vegetables do need to be washed and cut by customers.

Easy to follow recipes for the kits, developed by Farm Executive Chef Zach Laidlaw, are available at the farm website. (Link is posted below).

Hua Momona Farms has been supplying Maui and Oʻahu with fresh, organically-managed microgreens since 2019 at a 25-acre site in Kapalua, Maui.

Weekly subscription farm boxes are also available for a “direct to your door” delivery. Products include a variety of organically managed crops such as carrots, zucchini, rainbow chard, kale, baby bok choy, baby radishes, turnips, broccoli heads, green beans, scallion, pea shoots, varieties of lettuce and of course their signature microgreens.

For more information call 808-862-MAUI or visit the farm website.