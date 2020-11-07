November 07, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 7, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 7, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com