Maui County Mandate To Wear Masks at the Beach and Pools Has Gone Too Far

I ask all citizens of Maui to join me in refusing to comply with the latest and greatest stupidity emanating from the halls of the legislature at Governor Ige’s Tower of Power. Lord Ige has “Proclaimed” we must all now subject ourselves to oxygen deprivation on a new level, in the heat, at the beach or pool. Children as young as 6 and the elderly are NOT EXEMPT. The Mayor is “on board” and the police have been advised.

I maintain this is a CRIMINAL order, and WHEN, not IF, there are severe adverse health reactions or DEATHS (including by drowning or falling after growing disoriented form long term oxygen deprivation), The Governor, The Mayor, The Police Chief and all enabling parties will be directly responsible and liable for all related criminal charges and medical expenses. — Felicity Raugust, Olinda

Returning Resident Praises Kahului Airport Staff for Smooth Safe Travels Program Inspection

I would like to thank Kahului airport for how organized they were when we landed on Oct. 29. Actually, three planes had arrived from the mainland within minutes of each other creating a very long line inside the airport.

I was worried we’d be in line for more than an hour waiting to go through the COVID-19 security check but much to my surprise the airport had 12 inspection tables set up ready to check us in. Even the Maui Police was there in force with around 12 officers helping us to each table. We got through that long line before our luggage arrived. — Garret Rice, Kihei

Canadian Misses Maui But Will Return Next Year When COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

I am a Canadian friend. Our family has visited Maui many times. We love your Island and your kind people. We feel at home when we visit. My husband is a Geologist and we love the land, the beauty we see when we wake up ever morning. We couldn’t visit this year do to COVID-19 restrictions but plan a big family trip next year. We can’t wait. — Lesli Jackman, Canada