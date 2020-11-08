June 9, 1937 – Oct. 29, 2020

Yvonne Helene Ulumealani Garcia, 83 of Wailuku, Maui, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020, at Hospice Maui Hale, surrounded by her loving family.

Yvonne was born on June 9, 1937 in Wailuku and graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1956. After graduating, she joined the US Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, CA. Upon her return to Maui, Yvonne worked for Hawaiian Equipment Company for many years, and later at Hawaiian Isles Vending.

Yvonne is predeceased by her parents Anthony “Bunny” and Helen Rickard Garcia. She is survived by her partner in life and best friend, Winona Apuna; sisters Valorie (Morgan) Peris, Noelani (Garrick) Kanae, and brother Anthony “Gus” (Deborah “Booey”) Garcia, hānai sons Marshall (Melina) Mindoro and Kenneth (Michelle) Ha, grandchildren Sabrina-Lynn Alesna-Mindoro, Marshall “Kaʻō” and Melyssa-Anne Mindoro, Kenny “Pono” and Kellen Ha, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Yvonne loved her family unconditionally and always put the needs of others before those of her own. Her love has touched the hearts of many throughout her lifetime, and she will be truly missed.

The family would like to thank Maui County Office on Aging and her caring Meals on Wheels delivery volunteers. Mahalo to Dr. Daniel Garcia, Dr. William Mitchell, Henrietta and Robin for their many years of care. Thank you to the nurses and aides at Hospice Maui Hale for their kindness and compassion, and most especially to Janell and Nālani, who were Yvonne’s “angels.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.