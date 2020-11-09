US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i announced that Hawai‘i will receive $1,820,264 in federal funding to support the Housing Choice Voucher program. These funds will help support rental assistance programs for current voucher holders who lost their job or saw a significant reduction in income due to the pandemic.

“For those who have lost jobs or had hours cut, this federal money will help make rent,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “While we keep working to bring back more federal relief, this new money will be a big help.”

The HCV program helps very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Approximately 13,000 households rely on section 8 housing in Hawai‘i.

Before the pandemic, HCV voucher holders were required to pay 30 percent of their income towards rent, and the voucher covered the difference. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, tenants affected by the pandemic can pay less than 30 percent toward rent and this new funding for the HCV program new funding will offset the difference.

The Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority will receive a $1,030,609 grant, and the County of Maui will receive a $789,655 grant.