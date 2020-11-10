At the 2020 Building Industry Design & Construction Awards, Armstrong Builders recently received a Grand Award for its work on an affordable multi-family development on Maui.

Kalama Kai in Kihei was recognized in the category of Projects up to $500,000.

Located 200 feet from Cove Beach, Kalama Kai features 39 3-bedroom units and a 1-bedroom unit, a pool deck, photovoltaic-covered recreation area and PV-covered carports. The 3-bedroom units are approximately 844 to 977 square feet with 2 bathrooms, an open living/dining area and a roughly 100-square-foot lanai. The 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is 576 square feet. Most units enjoy ocean views.

Among the project’s amenities are beautifully landscaped grounds and a recreation area with a swimming pool, sundeck, barbecue area and poolside covered trellis pavilion that is located above the street and away from homes. The buildings’ roofs, the trellis and several freestanding carports host an array of photovoltaic panels to harness Maui’s sun and offset common area energy costs.

The photovoltaic system is tied to the MECO grid and sized to provide 85 percent of the estimated power usage (common area and individuals) and battery back-up for power use at night. Individual units are sub-metered at a flat discounted rate and six electric vehicle charging stations are provided.

“We’re extremely honored that our Kalama Kai project was recognized by the BIA at this year’s Design & Construction Awards,” said James Keller, president of Armstrong Builders. “It’s a testament of our mission to bring quality to all aspects of our work.”

Sponsored by the Building Industry Association – Hawaii (BIA-Hawaii), the Building Industry Design & Construction Awards showcases excellence in commercial, residential and public works building/remodeling projects.