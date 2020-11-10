Improvements and expansion of the Waikapū Community Center are planned, along with the replacement of ball field irrigation and other park upgrades. The construction work will require closure of the Waikapū Park Complex from Nov. 16, 2020, through Sept. 12, 2021.

“I understand this is an inconvenience for our community, but this work is necessary to improve the Waikapū Park Complex to better serve our residents,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Mahalo to our residents for their patience and understanding.”

The project will include improvements to and expansion of the existing community center building for ADA accessibility compliance and the addition of two covered lānai. Site work improvements include alterations to the existing parking and replacing the ballfield irrigation system, along with utilities improvements at the driveway connection to Waikō Road.

The Waikapū Community Center remains closed for public health and safety reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The park closure will affect the entire Waikapū Park Complex, including the ball field and basketball court.

The project consultant is Riecke, Sunnland, Kono Architects Ltd., and the general contractor is Betsill Brothers LLC.

The public is asked to stay outside of the construction area for safety reasons, and the department apologizes for any inconvenience.