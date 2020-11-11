Aubrey Hord Photography on Nov. 16 will launch “Stuff the Studio,” an initiative of the Maui Headshot Project to benefit the Maui Food Bank this holiday season.

Stuff the Studio is a virtual food drive in which participants donate to Maui Food Bank through Aubrey Hord Photography’s special link. Email your donation receipt to Aubrey Hord Photography to book a professional, in-studio, headshot session at a special rate of $99 (full retail price is $199) by Dec. 31, 2020.

Food insecurity has increased greatly on the Valley Isle this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people served by Maui Food Bank in 2020 has grown to approximately 35,000 per month compared to approximately 10,000 per month in 2019.

“Even in difficult years, I’ve always been inspired by the way our community comes together to lift each other up,” Aubrey Hord said. “Stuff the Studio by the Maui Headshot Project was designed to provide local professionals, especially those who may be pivoting in their careers, with an opportunity to receive a headshot at an exclusive price while raising funds for Maui Food Bank during this most critical time.”

Stuff the Studio by the Maui Headshot Project includes an in-studio headshot session on a standard studio background and a high-resolution headshot with standard retouching. Additional headshots, as well as hair, makeup and wardrobe consultation may be purchased separately.

Hord, a Maui commercial and portrait photographer since 2008, created the Maui Headshot Project in May 2020. Since its inception, the Maui Headshot Project has supported Maui Food Bank, Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation (H.A.R.F) and Maui Humane Society. For more information or to book an in-studio headshot session, visit aubreyhord.com/headshots.