Maui County Farmers and Ranchers Urged to Apply for Available $2.5 Million in CARES Act FundingNovember 11, 2020, 8:51 AM HST · Updated November 11, 8:51 AM 1 Comment
Mayor Michael Victorino is urging Maui County farmers and ranchers to apply for reimbursements of expenses for losses related to COVID-19 and for food sustainability.
There is $2.5 million available in CARES Act funding for Maui County farmers and ranchers.
Mayor Victorino said this program provides “an urgent lifeline to help them with reimbursement of their expenses. I would like to thank the Maui Chamber of Commerce for partnering with the County of Maui to help sustain our agricultural community through these difficult times.”
Program details:
Farmers and ranchers can apply for reimbursement on allowable expenses up to $25,000 for those who meet program qualifications.
Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, until funds are exhausted.
Applications will be reviewed once completed applications are received.
Assistance is available for farming and ranching expenses from April 1 through Nov. 20, 2020.
Allowable expenses include:
- Farmland mortgage and rent
- Farmland utilities – water/electricity
- Seeds and plants
- Fertilizer, pesticide, mulch and compost
- Equipment, vehicle repairs and maintenance (if farm operations were impacted due to lack of sales and they were not able to pay for these items)
- Irrigation repairs
- Planting supplies, tables and containers
- Fuel
- Packaging
- Feed for livestock
For more information, please visit the Maui Chamber of Commerce website at mauichamber.com or call the Chamber office at (808) 244-0081.