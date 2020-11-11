Maui County Farmers and Ranchers Urged to Apply for Available $2.5 Million in CARES Act Funding

November 11, 2020, 8:51 AM HST · Updated November 11, 8:51 AM
1 Comment
×

Maui farmers and ranchers can apply for federal funding during COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photo.

Mayor Michael Victorino is urging Maui County farmers and ranchers to apply for reimbursements of expenses for losses related to COVID-19 and for food sustainability.

There is $2.5 million available in CARES Act funding for Maui County farmers and ranchers.

Mayor Victorino said this program provides “an urgent lifeline to help them with reimbursement of their expenses. I would like to thank the Maui Chamber of Commerce for partnering with the County of Maui to help sustain our agricultural community through these difficult times.”

Program details:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Farmers and ranchers can apply for reimbursement on allowable expenses up to $25,000 for those who meet program qualifications.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, until funds are exhausted.

Applications will be reviewed once completed applications are received.

Assistance is available for farming and ranching expenses from April 1 through Nov. 20, 2020.

Allowable expenses include:

  • Farmland mortgage and rent
  • Farmland utilities – water/electricity
  • Seeds and plants
  • Fertilizer, pesticide, mulch and compost
  • Equipment, vehicle repairs and maintenance (if farm operations were impacted due to lack of sales and they were not able to pay for these items)
  • Irrigation repairs
  • Planting supplies, tables and containers
  • Fuel
  • Packaging
  • Feed for livestock

For more information, please visit the Maui Chamber of Commerce website at mauichamber.com or call the Chamber office at (808) 244-0081.

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing