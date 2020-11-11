Mayor Michael Victorino is urging Maui County farmers and ranchers to apply for reimbursements of expenses for losses related to COVID-19 and for food sustainability.

There is $2.5 million available in CARES Act funding for Maui County farmers and ranchers.

Mayor Victorino said this program provides “an urgent lifeline to help them with reimbursement of their expenses. I would like to thank the Maui Chamber of Commerce for partnering with the County of Maui to help sustain our agricultural community through these difficult times.”

Program details:

Farmers and ranchers can apply for reimbursement on allowable expenses up to $25,000 for those who meet program qualifications.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, until funds are exhausted.

Applications will be reviewed once completed applications are received.

Assistance is available for farming and ranching expenses from April 1 through Nov. 20, 2020.

Allowable expenses include:

Farmland mortgage and rent

Farmland utilities – water/electricity

Seeds and plants

Fertilizer, pesticide, mulch and compost

Equipment, vehicle repairs and maintenance (if farm operations were impacted due to lack of sales and they were not able to pay for these items)

Irrigation repairs

Planting supplies, tables and containers

Fuel

Packaging

Feed for livestock

For more information, please visit the Maui Chamber of Commerce website at mauichamber.com or call the Chamber office at (808) 244-0081.