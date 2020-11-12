Several Hyatt properties on Maui and across the state announced today they are resuming operations as Hawaiʻi begins its next steps toward the return of tourism.

Two Maui properties, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Kāʻanapali and Wailea Beach Villas, A Destination Hotel, opened on Oct. 15, the same day that the state launched its pre-travel COVID-19 testing program which gives travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi an alternative to the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa debuts a multimillion-dollar renovation that is nearing completion. With a total reimagining of all guest rooms and suites led by Wimberly Interiors, the resort’s upgrades include a modern new design with open closets, glass lānai railings, energy saving sustainability aspects and a new contactless mobile key card process.

On Nov. 1, the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort began welcoming guests back. The reopening came right on the heels of the announcement as the top resort in Hawaiʻi by Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Located in Wailea, the beachfront resort features 301 guestrooms and suites, including 11 ocean-front residential villas; with 19 additional villas set to debut in early 2021.

Next week Friday, Nov. 20, the Hāna-Maui Resort is slated to open. Set on 66 acres on the lush coast of East Maui, the resort features 74 rooms, suites, oceanfront bungalows and family residences. Guests can experience unique cultural excursions, adventures and sights via helicopter tours, lava tube explorations, waterfall rappelling, surfing, canoe paddling, hiking and local wine tasting. Guests can also enjoy an award-winning spa, farm-to-table food and beverage concepts from the nearby farms within the Hāna community.

Hyatt also has a collection of vacation rental properties on Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi that are operated under it’s Destination Residences Hawaiʻi brand. Current offers are available in: Wailea, Lahaina, Puʻunoa, Kāʻanapali, Mauna Lani, and South Shore Kauaʻi. (Reopening dates vary per property)

“With a strong focus on safety first and wellbeing always, Hyatt hotels throughout the state of Hawaiʻi are reimagining the hotel journey with new amenities and offerings,” according to a company announcement.

“With safety and wellbeing in mind, we are listening to our guests and colleagues and working to implement new experiences that will help reimagine the Hyatt journey,” said Michael Jokovich, area vice president for Hyatt Hotels. “From a major renovation at the Hyatt Regency in Lahaina to the addition of luxury villas at the Andaz in Wailea and a new resort in picturesque East Maui, we are proud to reopen our doors to our guests, colleagues and World of Hyatt members.”

As an extension of Hyatt’s recently announced Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment, Hyatt has collaborated with medical experts from Cleveland Clinic and other trusted industry advisors to fine-tune operating procedures, such as colleague reorientations, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, as well as a Hygiene and Wellbeing Leader at every property.

Each Hyatt resort and vacation rental resort in Hawaiʻi has achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, which is comprised of cleanliness standards, risk mitigation planning and regular, on-going third-party inspections. Additionally, each resort has reconfigured pool seating, restaurant dining, spa experiences and boutique shopping in an effort to ensure the safety of its guests and colleagues.

