The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division launches a two week seatbelt enforcement campaign on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

The campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Click It or Ticket enforcement event to address proper seatbelt usage for drivers and passengers as well as child passenger restraint use.

Motorist can also expect to see saturation patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles, with heightened traffic enforcement to continue through Nov. 29, 2020.

So far this year, the Maui Police Department issued 1313 Seatbelt citations, and 122 Child Passenger Restraint citations compared to 1334 seatbelt citations, and 138 Child Passenger Restraint citations issued at this same time last year.

“We need our community to understand it is up to them to make the smart decision to put your phone down, and buckle up while driving,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division.

“Please help to put an end to senseless and preventable injuries that have occurred on our roadways. Ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is properly wearing a seatbelt and children are restrained in a car safety seat will prevent injuries and death,” said Lt. Hankins.