Effective Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the County of Maui Department of Transportation will return commuter bus service to the War Memorial Stadium Parking Lot after the recent completion of the parking lot repaving project.

The Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter Routes Nos. 1 and 2 will return to the War Memorial parking lot terminus, after temporarily relocating to Kahului. Also, both commuter bus routes will resume service to the Waikapu area and continue service to Māʻalaea.

Commuter riders are reminded to park in the designated commuter parking area only.

The following commuter routes are still suspended due to significant decrease in passengers caused by COVID-19.

The following commuter routes remain suspended until further notice:

Makawao-Kapalua Commuter

Haʻiku-Wailea Commuter

Kīhei-Kapalua Commuter

Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter #3

Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter #4

To view the full adjusted commuter route schedule, visit: https://www.mauicounty.gov/bus

Maui Bus commuter fares are $2 per boarding. Monthly passes are also available for $45. For more information, please contact the Maui County Department of Transportation at 270-7511.