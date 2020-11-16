Hawaiian Airlines, Hawai‘i’s biggest and longest-serving airline, today became the first U.S. carrier to allow members in its loyalty program to redeem miles for a pre-travel COVID-19 test.

HawaiianMiles members across the United States can redeem 14,000 HawaiianMiles to order a mail-in test kit by Vault Health, a state of Hawai‘i trusted testing partner.

“We remain dedicated to making testing for our guests as convenient and accessible as possible, so we’re incredibly pleased to extend our partnership with Vault Health to allow our HawaiianMiles members to purchase their at-home test kit with miles,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

The redemption offer will be available to HawaiianMiles members for a limited time only. Members who choose to redeem their miles for a test kit will receive a confirmation email that includes a link to order the COVID-19 mail-in test kit from the Vault Health website.

“Our at-home supervised saliva COVID test provides a safe, convenient and reliable result delivered pre-travel,” said Vault Health Founder and CEO Jason Feldman. “We are excited to work with Hawaiian Airlines that continues to innovate on behalf of its customers making travel easier and safer for everyone.”

The test kit, which is available for travelers of all ages including children, will be mailed to guests to self-collect their saliva sample with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call. The kit is then express shipped to a lab, which will process and analyze the sample and provide travelers their results electronically within 24 hours of receiving the sample for an overall turnaround time less than 72 hours.

Learn more about Hawaiian’s testing options at HawaiianAirlines.com/COVIDTesting.

All travelers to Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must follow the state’s travel procedures and complete its online Safe Travels form.