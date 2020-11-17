+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Culinary Arts students at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College are baking Thanksgiving pies, available for sale for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For $100 ($60 is tax deductible), customers will get four different 5-inch pies–one each: pumpkin, pecan, apple and pumpkin cheesecake–to enjoy for Thanksgiving celebrations.

Proceeds support the UHMC award-winning Culinary Arts Program.

With the Pā’ina Building closed for service due to the pandemic, students are unable to host the holiday pie sales they’ve had in the past. “This is a great alternative opportunity to support our baking classes and share delicious home-baked pies with your family and friends at your Thanksgiving celebration,” according to organizers.

Orders must be pre-paid by credit card at https://uhmcpies.eventbrite.com. Pick-up is available ONLY on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 3 to 5 p.m. outside the Pā’ina Building on the UHMC campus. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in effect, all pies will be pre-packaged, and there will be no substitutions.