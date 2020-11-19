Brown Water Advisory Issued for West Maui

November 19, 2020, 10:00 AM HST · Updated November 19, 10:00 AM
Maui Now. Brown Water Advisory.

West Maui is under a Brown Water Advisory following heavy rains, which have resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch advises the public to “stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

