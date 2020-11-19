Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is reopening the Japengo restaurant today Thursday, Nov. 19 for the first time since March.

Japengo, which offers Asian cuisine infused with island flavors, will be available for both dine-in as well as takeout by both hotel guests and non-guests.

The space has been modified to ensure social distancing and the restaurant will be offering printed disposable menus as well as QR codes for menus. The restaurant will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Upon opening, Sushi Bar seating and happy hour will not be available.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at Open Table or by calling (808) 667-4727.

Japengo recently appointed Masamichi “Masa” Hattori as the new sushi chef. In his role, Hattori brings a new and innovative approach to sushi, specializing in sauces (fresh, simple, and local flavors). Hattori’s various skills include restaurant operations, creating new menus, dietary restrictions, handling seafood, and sushi culture (especially Omakase).

Hattori’s experience includes working in both Tokyo, Japan as well as in Hawaiʻi. He worked in different establishments in Tokyo including ‘Sushi Ikekan,’ ‘Okina Sushi,’ and ‘Ariakeso.’ In Hawaiʻi, he was the Sushi Chef at ‘Nanatomi at Kāʻanapali’ for two years starting in 1988, and then became the owner of ‘Okazuya Masa’s Kitchen’ from 1990-1994 and then owner of ‘Hanamasa’ from 1997-2001. Prior to joining the Hyatt Regency Maui team, Hattori was the Corporate Head Sushi Chef at Sansei Seafood Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Kapalua for the past 18 years.

In addition to sushi, Japengo offers locally-sourced steak and seafood that are a part of the restaurant’s extensive menu.