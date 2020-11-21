Maui House Members Secure Committee AssignmentsNovember 21, 2020, 7:14 AM HST · Updated November 21, 7:14 AM 0 Comments
House Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the House vice chair and committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session that will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Maui lawmakers secured leadership roles including: Justin Woodson who will serve as Chair of the Education Committee; Angus McKelvey and Tina Wildberger as Chair and Vice Chair of the Government Reform Committee respectively; Lynn DeCoite as Vice Chair of the Higher Education and Technology Committee; and Troy Hashimoto as Vice Chair of the Housing Committee.
The complete list of committee assignments is as follows:
Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives
Thirty-First Legislature
Regular Session of 2021
Committee Assignments
Agriculture (AGR)
Mark J. Hashem, Chair
Amy A. Perruso, Vice Chair
Nicole E. Lowen
Lisa Marten
Scot Z. Matayoshi
Chris Todd
James Kunane Tokioka
Lauren Matsumoto (R)
Consumer Protection & Commerce (CPC)
Aaron Ling Johanson, Chair
Lisa Kitagawa, Vice Chair
Henry J.C. Aquino
Sharon E. Har
Mark J. Hashem
Sam Satoru Kong
John M. Mizuno
Dee Morikawa
Richard H.K. Onishi
David A. Tarnas
Lauren Matsumoto (R)
Corrections, Military, & Veterans (CMV)
Takashi Ohno, Chair
Sonny Ganaden, Vice Chair
Patrick Pihana Branco
Bertrand Kobayashi
Sam Satoru Kong
Dee Morikawa
David A. Tarnas
Bob McDermott (R)
Culture, Arts, & International Affairs (CAI)
Cedric Asuega Gates, Chair
Matthew S. LoPresti, Vice Chair
Sharon E. Har
Jeanne Kapela
Scott Y. Nishimoto
Adrian K. Tam
Ryan I. Yamane
Gene Ward (R)
Economic Development (ECD)
Sean Quinlan, Chair
Daniel Holt, Vice Chair
Della Au Belatti
Dale T. Kobayashi
Richard H.K. Onishi
Jackson D. Sayama
Gregg Takayama
Val Okimoto (R)
Education (EDN)
Justin H. Woodson, Chair
Jeanne Kapela, Vice Chair
Della Au Belatti
Lynn DeCoite
Sonny Ganaden
Cedric Asuega Gates
Troy N. Hashimoto
Takashi Ohno
Sean Quinlan
Gregg Takayama
Ryan I. Yamane
Val Okimoto (R)
Energy & Environmental Protection (EEP)
Nicole E. Lowen, Chair
Lisa Marten, Vice Chair
Mark J. Hashem
Scot Z. Matayoshi
Amy A. Perruso
Chris Todd
James Kunane Tokioka
Lauren Matsumoto (R)
Finance (FIN)
Sylvia Luke, Chair
Ty J.K. Cullen, Vice Chair
Patrick Pihana Branco
Stacelynn K.M. Eli
Daniel Holt
Greggor Ilagan
Bertrand Kobayashi
Lisa Marten
Scott Y. Nishimoto
Amy A. Perruso
Jackson D. Sayama
Adrian K. Tam
Tina Wildberger
Kyle T. Yamashita
Bob McDermott (R)
Government Reform (GVR)
Angus L.K. McKelvey, Chair
Tina Wildberger, Vice Chair
Ty J.K. Cullen
Stacelynn K.M. Eli
Linda Ichiyama
John M. Mizuno
Justin H. Woodson
Kyle T. Yamashita
Gene Ward (R)
Health, Human Services, & Homelessness (HHH)
Ryan I. Yamane, Chair
Adrian K. Tam, Vice Chair
Cedric Asuega Gates
Sharon E. Har
Jeanne Kapela
Matthew S. LoPresti
Scott Y. Nishimoto
Gene Ward (R)
Higher Education & Technology (HET)
Gregg Takayama, Chair
Lynn DeCoite, Vice Chair
Della Au Belatti
Sonny Ganaden
Cedric Asuega Gates
Troy N. Hashimoto
Jeanne Kapela
Takashi Ohno
Sean Quinlan
Justin H. Woodson
Ryan I. Yamane
Val Okimoto (R)
Housing (HSG)
Nadine K. Nakamura, Chair
Troy N. Hashimoto, Vice Chair
Henry J.C. Aquino
Lynn DeCoite
Greggor Ilagan
Lisa Kitagawa
Roy M. Takumi
Lauren Matsumoto (R)
Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs (JHA)
Mark M. Nakashima, Chair
Scott Z. Matayoshi, Vice Chair
Linda Ichiyama
Dale T. Kobayashi
Matthew S. LoPresti
Nicole E. Lowen
Angus L.K. McKelvey
Nadine K. Nakamura
Roy M. Takumi
Chris Todd
James Kunane Tokioka
Gene Ward (R)
Labor & Tourism (LAT)
Richard H.K. Onishi, Chair
Jackson D. Sayama, Vice Chair
Della Au Belatti
Daniel Holt
Dale T. Kobayashi
Sean Quinlan
Gregg Takayama
Val Okimoto (R)
Legislative Management (LMG)
Dale T. Kobayashi, Chair
John M. Mizuno, Vice Chair
Della Au Belatti
Dee Morikawa
Gene Ward (R)
Pandemic & Disaster Preparedness (PDP)
Linda Ichiyama, Chair
Stacelynn K.M. Eli, Vice Chair
Ty J.K. Cullen
Angus L.K. McKelvey
John M. Mizuno
Tina Wildberger
Justin H. Woodson
Kyle T. Yamashita
Gene Ward (R)
Transportation (TRN)
Henry J.C. Aquino, Chair
Greggor Ilagan, Vice Chair
Lynn DeCoite
Troy N. Hashimoto
Lisa Kitagawa
Nadine K. Nakamura
Roy M. Takumi
Lauren Matsumoto (R)
Water & Land (WAL)
David A. Tarnas, Chair
Patrick Pihana Branco, Vice Chair
Sonny Ganaden
Bertrand Kobayashi
Sam Satoru Kong
Dee Morikawa
Takashi Ohno
Bob McDermott (R)