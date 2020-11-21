House Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the House vice chair and committee assignments for the 2021 legislative session that will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Maui lawmakers secured leadership roles including: Justin Woodson who will serve as Chair of the Education Committee; Angus McKelvey and Tina Wildberger as Chair and Vice Chair of the Government Reform Committee respectively; Lynn DeCoite as Vice Chair of the Higher Education and Technology Committee; and Troy Hashimoto as Vice Chair of the Housing Committee.

The complete list of committee assignments is as follows:

Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives

Thirty-First Legislature

Regular Session of 2021

Committee Assignments

Agriculture (AGR)

Mark J. Hashem, Chair

Amy A. Perruso, Vice Chair

Nicole E. Lowen

Lisa Marten

Scot Z. Matayoshi

Chris Todd

James Kunane Tokioka

Lauren Matsumoto (R)

Consumer Protection & Commerce (CPC)

Aaron Ling Johanson, Chair

Lisa Kitagawa, Vice Chair

Henry J.C. Aquino

Sharon E. Har

Mark J. Hashem

Sam Satoru Kong

John M. Mizuno

Dee Morikawa

Richard H.K. Onishi

David A. Tarnas

Lauren Matsumoto (R)

Corrections, Military, & Veterans (CMV)

Takashi Ohno, Chair

Sonny Ganaden, Vice Chair

Patrick Pihana Branco

Bertrand Kobayashi

Sam Satoru Kong

Dee Morikawa

David A. Tarnas

Bob McDermott (R)

Culture, Arts, & International Affairs (CAI)

Cedric Asuega Gates, Chair

Matthew S. LoPresti, Vice Chair

Sharon E. Har

Jeanne Kapela

Scott Y. Nishimoto

Adrian K. Tam

Ryan I. Yamane

Gene Ward (R)

Economic Development (ECD)

Sean Quinlan, Chair

Daniel Holt, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Dale T. Kobayashi

Richard H.K. Onishi

Jackson D. Sayama

Gregg Takayama

Val Okimoto (R)

Education (EDN)

Justin H. Woodson, Chair

Jeanne Kapela, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Lynn DeCoite

Sonny Ganaden

Cedric Asuega Gates

Troy N. Hashimoto

Takashi Ohno

Sean Quinlan

Gregg Takayama

Ryan I. Yamane

Val Okimoto (R)

Energy & Environmental Protection (EEP)

Nicole E. Lowen, Chair

Lisa Marten, Vice Chair

Mark J. Hashem

Scot Z. Matayoshi

Amy A. Perruso

Chris Todd

James Kunane Tokioka

Lauren Matsumoto (R)

Finance (FIN)

Sylvia Luke, Chair

Ty J.K. Cullen, Vice Chair

Patrick Pihana Branco

Stacelynn K.M. Eli

Daniel Holt

Greggor Ilagan

Bertrand Kobayashi

Lisa Marten

Scott Y. Nishimoto

Amy A. Perruso

Jackson D. Sayama

Adrian K. Tam

Tina Wildberger

Kyle T. Yamashita

Bob McDermott (R)

Government Reform (GVR)

Angus L.K. McKelvey, Chair

Tina Wildberger, Vice Chair

Ty J.K. Cullen

Stacelynn K.M. Eli

Linda Ichiyama

John M. Mizuno

Justin H. Woodson

Kyle T. Yamashita

Gene Ward (R)

Health, Human Services, & Homelessness (HHH)

Ryan I. Yamane, Chair

Adrian K. Tam, Vice Chair

Cedric Asuega Gates

Sharon E. Har

Jeanne Kapela

Matthew S. LoPresti

Scott Y. Nishimoto

Gene Ward (R)

Higher Education & Technology (HET)

Gregg Takayama, Chair

Lynn DeCoite, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Sonny Ganaden

Cedric Asuega Gates

Troy N. Hashimoto

Jeanne Kapela

Takashi Ohno

Sean Quinlan

Justin H. Woodson

Ryan I. Yamane

Val Okimoto (R)

Housing (HSG)

Nadine K. Nakamura, Chair

Troy N. Hashimoto, Vice Chair

Henry J.C. Aquino

Lynn DeCoite

Greggor Ilagan

Lisa Kitagawa

Roy M. Takumi

Lauren Matsumoto (R)

Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs (JHA)

Mark M. Nakashima, Chair

Scott Z. Matayoshi, Vice Chair

Linda Ichiyama

Dale T. Kobayashi

Matthew S. LoPresti

Nicole E. Lowen

Angus L.K. McKelvey

Nadine K. Nakamura

Roy M. Takumi

Chris Todd

James Kunane Tokioka

Gene Ward (R)

Labor & Tourism (LAT)

Richard H.K. Onishi, Chair

Jackson D. Sayama, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Daniel Holt

Dale T. Kobayashi

Sean Quinlan

Gregg Takayama

Val Okimoto (R)

Legislative Management (LMG)

Dale T. Kobayashi, Chair

John M. Mizuno, Vice Chair

Della Au Belatti

Dee Morikawa

Gene Ward (R)

Pandemic & Disaster Preparedness (PDP)

Linda Ichiyama, Chair

Stacelynn K.M. Eli, Vice Chair

Ty J.K. Cullen

Angus L.K. McKelvey

John M. Mizuno

Tina Wildberger

Justin H. Woodson

Kyle T. Yamashita

Gene Ward (R)

Transportation (TRN)

Henry J.C. Aquino, Chair

Greggor Ilagan, Vice Chair

Lynn DeCoite

Troy N. Hashimoto

Lisa Kitagawa

Nadine K. Nakamura

Roy M. Takumi

Lauren Matsumoto (R)

Water & Land (WAL)

David A. Tarnas, Chair

Patrick Pihana Branco, Vice Chair

Sonny Ganaden

Bertrand Kobayashi

Sam Satoru Kong

Dee Morikawa

Takashi Ohno

Bob McDermott (R)