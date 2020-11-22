The Aloha Council hosts a virtual edition of its annual Tee-Up for Scouting golf tournament. The event benefits thousands of boys and girls enrolled in Cub Scout Packs, Scout Troops, and Venturing Crews.

Green fees at Preferred Golf Partner locations are included in the team sponsorships. Teams participating at any other location will be responsible for the associated green fees. Additional Preferred Golf Partners are forthcoming for Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Maui.

The tournament runs from Nov. 2 to Dec. 15, 2020. Teams of four, as well as individual players, are welcome. Preferred course partners include: ʻEwa Beach Golf Club, Hawaiʻi Kai Golf Course, Ko Olina Golf Club, Mililani Golf Club, Pearl Country Club, and Royal Hawaiian Golf Club. Team sponsors are welcome to golf at any course of their choosing, however green fees are ONLY covered at preferred course partners.

Eagle Scout Sponsorship-$4,000(Preferred Golf Partner green fees included)

Sponsor will receive FIVE4-playerteams; each team will receive one entry into the team lucky drawing. All players will receive a custom golf shirt, one entry into the daily* player prize drawing, and a special gift. Sponsor will receive special recognition on ScoutingHawaii.org website. Team play is limited to weekdays at the Preferred Golf Partner locations, except Ko Olina Golf Club (weekday or weekend).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Life Scout Sponsorship-$1,800(Preferred Golf Partner green fees included)

Sponsor will receive TWO 4-playerteams; each team will receive one entry into the team lucky drawing. All players will receive a custom golf shirt and one entry into the daily* player prize drawing. Sponsor will receive recognition on ScoutingHawaii.org website. Team play is limited to weekdays at the Preferred Golf Partner locations, except Ko Olina Golf Club (weekday or weekend).

Star Scout Sponsorship-$1,000 (Preferred Golf Partner green fees included)

Sponsor will receive ONE4-playerteam and one entry into the team lucky drawing. All players will receive a custom golf shirt and one entry into the daily* player prize drawing. Sponsor will receive recognition on ScoutingHawaii.org website. Team play is limited to weekdays at the Preferred Golf Partner locations, except Ko Olina Golf Club (weekday or weekend).

*Players will be entered into the daily player prize drawing from the date theirinformation (name, handicap, golf shirt size, and email address)is received at Aloha Council,BSA. The daily drawings willrun from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, 2020.

IndividualRegistration-$100perplayer(green fee NOT included)

Individual players will play at a course of their choosing or can take advantage of a special rate at one of the Preferred Golf Partner locations (special pricing is listed on page 2) and will receive one entry into the individual player lucky drawing.

All funds raised benefit Aloha Council Scouts in Hawaii and the Pacific.

Registrations accepted now through Dec. 8, 2020. For more information or to register, visit scoutinghawaii.org/teeup or call (808) 595-6366.