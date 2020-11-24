Brown Water Advisory at North Shore from Ho‘okipa to Waihe‘e, Maui

November 24, 2020, 7:49 AM HST · Updated November 24, 7:49 AM
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the North Shore of Maui from Hoʻokipa to Waiheʻe.

The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.

