The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is giving thanks to its more than 800 employees, by gifting each member of the team with a whole turkey and 15-pound bag of rice for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some employees decided to “pay it forward,” and their allocations were donated to the Maui Food Bank.

It’s part of the resort’s monthly acts of care to support and reconnect with staff during an unprecedented time of need.

Despite the Resort’s recent reopening, its extended temporary closure due to the COVID-19 situation has devastated many of its employees. “It’s been a tough year for everyone in our ‘ohana,” said General Manager Marc Bromley. “As we reflected on the core values of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to make sure each and every staff member knew we were as grateful for them as we are for the return of our guests.”

The property reopened to guests last Friday, Nov. 20.

Four Seasons Resort Maui is located on 15 acres along the Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is also home to Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood.