Free drive-through surge testing for COVID-19 will be held from 9 am to 2 pm Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 28 at South Maui Community Park, 1501 Liloa Drive in Kihei.

“Testing for COVID-19 is an important way to detect the virus early in individuals and limit the spread in our community,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I urge everyone to take advantage of this testing opportunity for their peace of mind and for the health and safety of friends, family and neighbors.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The test will be a self-administered nasal swab. People must pre-register online and get a printed voucher. People must present their printed voucher and ID at the designated test time and date.

For more information and to register, go to eTrueNorth.com. The registration link is doineedacovid19test.com.

The free COVID-19 testing events are being held in partnership with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, the Office of the Mayor and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.