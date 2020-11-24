Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is seeking to fill five primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats:

Business/Commerce (primary & alternate)

Commercial Shipping (alternate)

Conservation (alternate)

Fishing (primary & alternate)

Lāna‘i Island Representative (alternate)

Maui Island Representative (primary & alternate)

Moloka‘i Island (alternate)

Native Hawaiian (alternate)

O‘ahu Island (primary & alternate)

Research (alternate)

Youth (primary & alternate)

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary matters and provides advice to sanctuary management.

“The members of our sanctuary advisory council represent extremely important elements of our community,” said Allen Tom, sanctuary superintendent. “We rely on their input, experience and expertise to assist us in making informed and timely decisions on how best to protect and conserve our humpback whales, and important cultural and natural resources.”

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as primary or alternate members should expect to serve a three-year term.

Applications are due by the end of Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

To receive an application kit or for further information, please contact Cindy Among-Serrao via email at [email protected] or visit the sanctuary website.

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, administered by NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i Division of Aquatic Resources, protects humpback whales and their habitat in Hawaiian waters where they migrate each winter to mate, calve and nurse their young.