Maui police have already issued 236 traffic citations and made three arrests during the first few days of a seatbelt enforcement campaign that runs through Nov. 29.

Between Nov. 16-20, 2020, the MPD Traffic Division issued 94 seatbelt citations, 72 citations for use of a mobile electronic device while driving, two child restraint citations and 68 moving violations.

An additional 189 warnings were also issued including: 71 for seatbelt, 77 for use of a mobile electronic device while driving, and 41 other warnings.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:18 a.m., a 19-year-old Nāpili man was observed driving north bound on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road and not wearing a seat belt. Police say the operator was found to have a revoked Hawaiʻi driver’s license and outstanding warrant. He was arrested and charged for driving while his license was suspended or revoked as well as the outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $1,000.

On Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:10 a.m., a 41-year-old Waiehu man was observed on Hāna Highway with expired vehicle safety and registration. Following a traffic stop, the operator was determined to have an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested for the warrant and bail was set at $50,000.

The nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign will continue until Nov. 29, 2020.

The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will continue to show a strong presence on our roadways to enforce all traffic violations. The ultimate goal is to make sure those who utilize our roadways are safe. We humbly ask the public to always drive safely and help us to prevent avoidable crashes that cause injuries and death.