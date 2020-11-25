With many people needing assistance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Maui United Way has created a 211 helpline position that is dedicated to serving the community of Maui Nui.

211 is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people of all ages from all communities to the essential health and human services they need. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To access 211 online, visit AUW211.org.

The 211 helpline position for Maui was created in partnership with Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Aloha United Way, County of Maui-Workforce Development and Nuestro Futuro Foundation.

The statewide 211 Resource line is centralized in Oahu and has served the entire state for many years. Since the start of the pandemic in March, the call volume has increased by more than 500 percent.

This Maui Nui 211 position will alleviate the volume from Maui County callers. This is the first outer-island 211 position but there is hope that it will open the door to having 211 positions for the Big Island and Kauaʻi.

“As this crisis continues, needs are growing and changing on a daily basis,” said Maui United Way President and CPO Nicholas Winfrey. “Maui United Way is working diligently with our partners and the community to fill the gaps in the best way we can. By creating this position, our hopes are to alleviate some anxiety within our community and connect the resources available with those that need it most.”