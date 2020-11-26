The County of Maui Department of Water Supply will end Stage 1 water restrictions for Upcountry and West Maui customers, effective Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

The water restrictions mandated cutbacks of non-essential water use beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Department officials say, “Fortunately, recent weather conditions have increased available supply.”

“The Department of Water Supply thanks its Upcountry and West Maui customers for their cooperation in conserving water during this most recent dry period,” Department Director Jeffrey Pearson said. “The department will continue to monitor the weather, water supply and demand to determine if further steps are warranted to ensure a reliable supply for water for our customers.”

For more information, call the Department of Water Supply at 270-7834. Business hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.