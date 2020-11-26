Maui County offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, and hours will be shortened Thursday, Nov. 26, to 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and EKO Compost Greenwaste.

The Olowalu Recycling and Refuse Convenience Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, along with the Hāna and Lānaʻi landfills and the Molokaʻi Landfill and Recycling Center.

Molokaʻi residents who receive refuse collection service on Thursdays will have their trash collected on Friday, Nov. 27.

The solid waste service holiday schedule is posted below: