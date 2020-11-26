Maui Solid Waste Schedule for Thanksgiving HolidayNovember 26, 2020, 5:19 AM HST · Updated November 26, 6:26 AM 0 Comments
Maui County offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, and hours will be shortened Thursday, Nov. 26, to 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and EKO Compost Greenwaste.
The Olowalu Recycling and Refuse Convenience Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, along with the Hāna and Lānaʻi landfills and the Molokaʻi Landfill and Recycling Center.
Molokaʻi residents who receive refuse collection service on Thursdays will have their trash collected on Friday, Nov. 27.
The solid waste service holiday schedule is posted below:
Notes:
- Hāna residents who have refuse service on Wednesdays, your service will be the Thursday after New Years & Veteran’s Days.
- Lānaʻi residents who have refuse service on Tuesdays, your service will be on the Thursday after General Election Day.
- Lānaʻi residents who have refuse service on Wednesdays, your service will be on the Thursday after New Years & Veteran’s Days.
- Molokaʻi residents who have refuse service on Wednesdays, your service will be the Friday after New Years & Veteran’s Days.
- Molokaʻi residents who have refuse service on Thursdays, your service will be the Friday after Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, King Kamehameha, and Thanksgiving Days.