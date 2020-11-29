Maui obituaries for the week ending Nov. 28, 2020. May they rest in peace.

Sept. 12, 1971 – Nov. 10, 2020

Denise Ku’uipo Texeira, 49, of Wailuku passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born on Sept. 12, 1971 in Wailuku.

Denise worked for the State of Hawai’i Airports Division for 26 years. During her employment she held various positions, most recently as the Business Systems Supervisor. She was also employed as a security guard for the airport as well. Denise enjoyed her jobs and was very passionate about helping others through her work.

Denise also shared her time working at the Maui Raceway Park and as the Vendor Chairperson for the Kamehameha Schools Ho’olaule’a for many years. In her spare time, Denise loved spending time with her family and friends, especially relaxing over drinks and pupus. She also enjoyed making peanut butter cookies and banana cream pie that will definitely be missed by all!

Denise is survived by her parents, Thomas and Patricia Texeira; children, Nicole Texeira Morton, Aaron Morton, Izak Morton; sister Michelle (Malcolm) Sniffen; grandchildren, Araiyah and Challice; nieces, Kayla, Teija and Kaira; and boyfriend Danny Bulosan. She is also preceded in death by her brother Thomas Texeira, Jr.

Denise was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend to many. Her smile, laughter, presence and generous heart will be deeply missed.

Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Ballard’s Family Mortuary. Public walk-thru from 10 am to 12 pm. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required.

Aug. 10, 1934 – Nov. 18, 2020

Rudy Oen, 86, of Haiku peacefully passed away on Nov.18, 2020 at 7:23 am under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on Aug. 10, 1934 in Malang, Indonesia to the late Bing-Tiat and Erna Oen.

He attended the University of Pajajaran in Bandung, Indonesia where he received a degree in Physical Education and swam competitively with Aquarius Swim Club that he founded. He swam with the Indonesian national water polo team and participated in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, where they received the bronze medal. He continued his passion for swimming until he was 84, participating in numerous competitions including the Waikiki Rough Water Swim, Maui Rough Water Swim, the Kaanapali Classic and the Kihei Rough Water Swim.

In 1962, he married Eugenie (The) and they recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. He started a family in Surabaya and made the bold decision to immigrate to Maui with his young family in 1968.

During his first years on Maui, he worked at Valley Isle Produce, Seabury Hall and Avis Car Rental before deciding to start his own business, Loompia House, in 1976. He and Eugenie owned and operated the business for 44 years.

Rudy enjoyed raising and racing homing pigeons, a hobby he nurtured since his youth in Indonesia. He was a member of the Maui County Flyers, a racing pigeon club where several of his birds competed and won races from the outer islands. He also created a home in his yard for countless dogs, cats, doves, ducks, chickens guinea hens, turtles and fish.

In 1972, he purchased property in Kokomo, where he ultimately built a home, cultivated the land and grew many tropical fruit trees and plants. His passion was horticulture and gardening, which included roses and orchids. He ultimately developed more than 40 varieties of hibiscus hybrids. He loved to share his aloha and the fruits of his labor with many local friends and family as well as those that visited them from across the world.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Eugenie; sons, Ray (Evelyn) Oen of Issaquah, WA, Ronald (Lisa) Oen of San Jose, CA; sister, Carla (Guus) Mauri; grandchildren, Brycen, Cameron, Brennen, Dawson, Harrison, and Helene, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

After cremation at Ballard Mortuary, he will be with the family and ultimately laid to rest at Makawao Cemetery. Private funeral services will begin with the eulogy at 10:30 am followed by mass at 11 am on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Makawao. The service will be livestreamed through Facebook. Please contact the family for further information.

Nov. 16, 1943 – Nov. 17, 2020

James Roy Bondaug Sr., 77 of Hilo, died at home on Nov.17, 2020. Born in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, he was a retired driver at Roberts Hawaiʻi Tours and Transportation.

He is survived by his son, Scott (Bianca) Bondaug of Reno, NV; daughter Monica Bondaug of Reno, NV; sister Marcella Beversdorf of Livermore; granddaughter Mihaela; grandson Kainoa; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned due to the nationwide pandemic.

The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration of life is scheduled. Condolences can be mailed out to: Bondaug Family, 17105 Waxwing Ct., Reno, NV 89508.

Sept. 30, 1927 – Nov. 19, 2020

Bryan Ninde Stebbins, 93, of Kailua Kona died Nov. 19, 2020 in Kapaau, HI. He was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Jeffersonville, VT. Bryan served our country in the US Army and worked as an Accountant.

He is survived by sons Brad Stebbens of Phoenix, AZ; Bruce (Christine) Stebbins of Emmett, ID; daughter Roberta Smith of Kailua Kona; sister Lee Taub of Downingtown, PA; nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held. If you would like, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite Christian charity or to the CBN-700 club in Bryan’s name.