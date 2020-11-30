November 30, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 30, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 30, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com