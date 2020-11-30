November 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 30, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 30, 5:01 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

