Crews from the state Department of Transportation will be conducting work that will result in lane closures at various locations around the island through Dec. 4, 2020.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)

Māʻalaea : Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in either direction between mile markers 4.5 and 6.9, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for installation of striping and pavement markers. Lane closures and shifts at various areas. Shoulders may be closed within work zone.

Lahaina: Closure of single northbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, through Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and other maintenance work.

Piʻilani Highway (Route 31)

Kīhei : Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, North Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for safety improvements including guardrail installation and pavement striping work. When possible, crews will open travel lane using lane shifts or shoulder work. Reduced speed limit is in effect for the construction zone.

Kīhei (24-hour work): Closure of the right-turn lane on southbound Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) turning onto Kulanihakoi Street and the right-turn lane coming out of Kūlanihākoʻi Street onto southbound Piʻilani Highway through Dec. 11 for installation of temporary span wire traffic signals. Temporary traffic pattern can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/reduced-speeds-as-active-construction-zone-expands-for-piilani-highway-projects/

Hāna Highway (Route 36)

Spreckelsville: Closure of single eastbound lane of Hāna Highway (Route 36) between Stable Road and Alawai Road (entrance to Baldwin Beach Park) on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kula Highway (Route 37)