Maui police responded to four burglaries, 12 vehicle thefts and three vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 22 to 28, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 55 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 33 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 75 percent from the week before when 12 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

4 Burglaries

Kīhei:

Friday, Nov. 27, 9:45 a.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Ace Hardware Azeka. Non-residential, forced entry.

Nāpili:

Friday, Nov. 27, 8:42 a.m.: 5100 block of Hanawai St., Nāpili. Residential, unlawful entry.

Pukalani:

Monday, Nov. 23, 7:06 a.m.: 223 Hiwalani Loop, Pukalani at Makawao Hongwanji Preschool. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7:45 a.m.: 90 Pukalani St., Pukalani at Upcountry Swimming Pool. Non-residential, forced entry.

12 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday, Nov. 22, 3:22 a.m.: 140 Hoʻohana St., Kahului at Kahului Office Center. Ford, silver.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2:41 p.m.: 270 Lalo St., Kahului at Scotts Cooling Maui. Ford, white.

Kapalua:

Monday, Nov. 23, 3:09 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Blow Hole. Cadillac, black.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 6:03 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Blow Hole. Nissan, white.

Thursday, Nov. 26, 5:32 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Blow Hole. Chevy, red.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 4:42 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Blow Hole. Kia, silver.

Kula:

Monday, Nov. 23, 9:24 p.m.: 23320 Haleakalā Hwy., Kula at Pīpīwai Trail. Jeep, grey.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2:24 p.m.: 2100 block of Kekaulike Ave., Kula. Honda, maroon.

Maʻalaea:

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:13 p.m.: 20 Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Mermaid. Ford, gold.

Sunday, Nov. 22, 3:44 p.m.: 20 Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Mermaid. Nissan, blue.

Makawao:

Thursday, Nov. 26, 8:02 a.m.: 100 block of Ahuwale Pl., Makawao. Toyota, grey.

Wailuku:

Monday, Nov. 23, 9:09 a.m.: 100 block of Waimaluhia Ln., Wailuku. Honda, black.

3 Vehicle Break-ins

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1:46 p.m.: 820 Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina at Olowalu Store. Nissan, gold.

Waiehu: