Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to Maui Food Bank in November and added that it will continue to increase its services and commitment to Maui County residents.

“We are pleased to present this donation to Maui Food Bank at a time of unprecedented need on the Valley Isle,” said Paulette Ito, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union.

Services are offered at the Kahului Walmart branch, or by calling (808) 866-5288.

Executives say the only membership requirement is to live, work, go to school or be related to someone on Oʻahu or in Maui County.