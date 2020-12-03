As part of the ʻOhana Pacific family of facilities, Hale Makua Kahului is participating in a virtual talent show competition.

Usually the talent show is live and a competition between facilities, but this year, due to COVID, the talent show and Christmas party has gone virtual.

One of the categories for winning is to be the video with the most Youtube likes before Sunday, Dec. 6.

The winning video will be announced at a virtual Christmas party on Dec. 19.

Organizers say, “during this challenging year, it was a fun video for our staff to create.”

To vote for Hale Makua Kahului, visit their Youtube video and click on “like.”