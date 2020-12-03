Haleakalā National Park will offer a new virtual night sky program for the upcoming Geminids meteor shower, which will peak the evening of Sunday, Dec. 13.

The “Gifts of the Geminids” program now is available on the Haleakalā National Park website: www.nps.gov/hale.

This year’s Geminids meteor shower will peak during the new moon, giving viewers across the Northern Hemisphere an opportunity to see scores of meteors every hour. “Gifts of the Geminids” will explore what causes meteor showers and what they tell us about our cosmic neighborhood. From omens of doom to signs of hope, meteor showers have made a lasting impact on how we perceive our place in the Universe.

“This podcast is a way for our night sky program to go beyond the park borders,” Night Sky Park Ranger Laurel McKenzie said. “We want to connect people with their night skies while taking pandemic precautions at home.”

Listeners who download the podcast ahead of time can play it during the meteor shower. Participants are reminded to make use of headphones and face masks when listening from a public or natural place.

Visitors can also enter the Summit District of the park to view the meteor shower from overlooks and parking lots. As part of the phased resumption of park operations, all trails and campgrounds, including the Hosmer Grove area, are closed after dark and there is no camping currently permitted. In accordance with local and state guidelines, visitors are asked to practice social distancing and bring a face mask to the park.

For more information and to download the podcast, visit https://www.nps.gov/hale/ learn/photosmultimedia/gifts- of-the-geminids-podcast.htm.