Subaru Hawaiʻi launched its “Tools for Schools” program in support of local educators and students across the state. Local educators with their educator ID badges can stop by any Subaru Hawaiʻi dealership and will be provided complimentary school supplies.

The program is part of Subaru Hawaiʻi’s “Love Promise” vision of making the world a better place through love and respect for all people.

Tools for Schools kiosks can be found at all dealerships and have been stocked with school supplies donated by Subaru Hawaiʻi team members, customers and the community.

“Our teachers and educators have been working tirelessly to adjust their curriculum and ensure our keiki receive the best educational experience during these times,” said Peter Dames, executive vice president, Subaru Hawaiʻi and Servco Pacific Inc. “With students beginning to go back to school, we wanted to find a way to support our community and help to lessen the financial burden for both educators and students.”

Customers and community members are encouraged to help keep the Tools for Schools kiosks filled.

Donations can be dropped off at any Subaru Hawaiʻi dealership or purchased online through Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Amazon wish list.